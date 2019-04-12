Lebanese worker kidnapped

A Lebanese worker has been kidnapped in African country Nigeria. Charbel Akiki, a Lebanese citizen working in Nigeria was kidnapped by gunmen. In the fight, another Lebanese man Charbel Jabbour had been injured.

The officials in Nigeria informed that Jabbour who was hosptialised underwent a surgery and is currently recovering. Charbel Akiki, the kidnapped man is “in good condition,” and his kidnappers are communicating with the company he works at.

Earlier in the last month, a group of gumen had killed a Lebanese construction worker and kidnapped one.