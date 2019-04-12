Latest NewsIndia

Man Forced His Wife to Have Sex With Puppy For 10 Years, Here is the Punishment He Got

Apr 12, 2019, 06:19 am IST
In a shocking incident, a man from Karnataka’s Belagavi district has been convicted by the district sessions court for forcing his wife to perform sexual acts with a puppy. Justice VB Sooryavanshi found the man guilty of forcing his wife into ‘unnatural sex’ and sentenced him to 10 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 11,500.

The victim, two years ago had filed a complaint at the Katkol Police in Belagavi about severe physical and psychological abuse by her husband. She was also forced to flee from her home along with her three children, she was then just 25 yeas old.

The couple was married nine years ago and although their marriage relation sailed smooth for 5 years, problems started after that when his wife failed to accept his sexual demands.

“He would make her watch porn videos on his phone and force her to perform sexual acts that were in the videos. In March 2017, he got his uncle’s puppy, which was about six to seven months old, and forced his wife to perform sexual acts with it,” says sub-inspector Vittal, the investigating officer in the case.

The man would also physically torture the victim and since the woman depended on him financially, the man used that to his advantage.

“Apart from the survivor’s testimony and the testimonies of her parents and her husband’s uncle, we had solid evidence. We had got medical reports for the woman and the dog, which worked in favour of the survivor. The judge called it a heinous crime and has sentenced him to 10 years in prison,” Vittal added.

