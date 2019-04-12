Masala Bond: Canadian newspaper claims that opposition leader did not reply about the queires

A Canadian newspaper has accused that the opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has not responded to the questionas and doubts they raised. The Canadian newspaper ‘La Press’ claims that they had sent many mails and messages to Ramesh Chennithala but he has not responded.

Earlier opposition leader, Ramesh Chennithala said the ‘Masala Bond’ which is to be listed at an interest rate of 9.72% at the London Stock Exchange will be a huge burden on the exchequer in the long run.

Chennithala said, “There was corruption and nepotism in the deal. The Opposition should have been briefed by the government. We demand to see the files on the communication which took place with the Canadian Pension Fund Company”.he said the CDPQ which is the Canadian Pension Fund Company has 20% share in SNC-Lavalin.

He has also raised eight question to the government regarding the deal. But the government has refuted all the allegations as baseless and misleading.