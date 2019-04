The US State Department has barred 16 Saudis and their families from entering the U.S. for their roles in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in last October.

The designation of the named individuals issued makes them and immediate family members ineligible for entry into the United States.

Khashoggi who was a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wrote in columns for The Washington Post before he was killed.