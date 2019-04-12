Polling agent arrested for spreading fake news on EVMs

For spreading fake news about Electronic Voting Machines a polling agent was arrested by police. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh. A polling agent of BSP was arrested for spreading fake news that the EVM’s were faulty and registering votes for the party candidates in favour of the BJP.

On the instruction of Election Commission, the BSP leader Dhara Singh was arrested. He allegedly spread “fake news” that the EVM button against the BSP candidate’s name and symbol, when pressed, resulting in votes to the BJP at the Kasoli polling centre in Bijnore Lok Sabha constituency.

A case was registered against Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 171, 188 and 505 and provisions of The Representation of the People Act at Bhopa police station.

The voting for Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency in which elections were held in the first phase Thursday.