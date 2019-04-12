Latest NewsIndiaInternational

Russia awards Modi with “highest state decoration award”

Apr 12, 2019, 04:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Russian government has awarded its highest state honor ” Order of St Andrew the Apostle” to the Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi for promoting the partnership between the two countries.

“On April 12, 2019, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle – the highest state decoration of Russia – for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples,” announced a Russian government statement.

The award was put forward on the behalf of the Russian president Vladimir Putin with whom Modi shares strong chemistry.

Over the past five years, the two leaders have met each other on numerous times for the sake of promoting defense and economic partnership.

It has to be noted that Putin was the only leader who telephoned Modi after the Pulwama terror attack.

Among the foreign awardees is the President of China Xi Jinping, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Geydar Aliev. The ceremony for the award is usually held at the St Andrew Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

