Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi

Apr 12, 2019, 09:37 pm IST
To celebrate the ‘Baisakhi festival’, around 2,200 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan. Baisakhi, a harvest festival of Sikhs, is celebrated to mark the beginning of a new harvest season. The pilgrims will visit and celebrate the festival at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Rawalpindi district.

The pilgrims, who arrived at Wagah railway station by two special trains, were received by Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Tariq Khan and Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Tara Singh. The ETPB looks after the holy places of the minority community in the country.

Gurdwara Panja Sahib has a handprint of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, on a boulder of the shrine.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

