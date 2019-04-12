KeralaLatest News

Singer Gayathri Gives a Mouth Shutting Reply to a Violinist Who Criticised her On Singing for K Surendran

Apr 12, 2019, 08:54 am IST
Less than a minute

A violinist had apparently not liked singer Gayatri Nair singing for the election campaign of K Surendran and he took to Facebook to vent his frustration. He asked If Surendran wins whether she will be able to eat beef thereafter or not because Surendran is against beef. He also asks her to let go of her advocate tag. Gayatri in response said:

“As a singer, I sang a song for BJP yesterday. I have sung for all political parties before. This violinist may have an allergy towards BJP and RSS, but he has gone into Festivals in temples conducted by BJP and RSS, performed there and has taken their money shamelessly. I believe, to an extent, an artist doesn’t have politics” she said.

Here is her Facebook post:

Here is his comment:

Tags

Related Articles

PUBG announces Mobile India Series 2019 with a prize pool of Rs. 1 Crore

Jan 10, 2019, 03:23 pm IST

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad Wins Nobel Prize 2018. Know What they Did to Earn It

Oct 5, 2018, 03:29 pm IST

Baby Shower time for Mirakapoor, Check Pictures of her cake cutting with Shahid kapoor

Jul 16, 2018, 08:10 pm IST

Republic Day Special: The story behind the formation of states in India

Jan 21, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close