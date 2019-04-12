Sudan President Omar al-Bashir ousted by army

In the African country, Sudan, the army has ousted the long-ruled president of the country. Sudan’s army has ousted and arrested President Omar al-Bashir on Thursday. Country’s defence Minister Awad Ibnouf confirmed this on state television

He informed that the President has been removed from power and detained by the army. He also said a three-month state of emergency was being put in place. Sudan’s constitution was being suspended, border crossings were being closed until further notice and airspace was being closed for 24 hours. Awad Ibn Ouf said the army had decided to oversee a two-year transitional period followed by elections.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) service announced that it was freeing all the political detainees across the country.

Protests against Bashir, who has governed Sudan since 1989, have been underway for several months.

Bashir is the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which accuses him of organising war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s western Darfur region.