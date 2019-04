The most renowned Malayalam writer T.Padmanabhan said that a vote is the most powerful weapon in a democracy. If you lost it in this election then you will not be able to use it anymore. The vote in this election has that much importance, he said to a media.

If you do not carefully caste vote this time, then may be you or the coming generations may not be able to vote, he said. He was hinting towards the current situation in the country.