US president Trump considered daughter Ivanka for head of World Bank

Apr 12, 2019, 10:25 pm IST
The US president Donald Trump has revealed that he considered his daughter Ivanka Trump for the post of World Bank president. He in an interview said that she would have been “great” as US ambassador to the United Nations.

“She would’ve been great at the United Nations, as an example.” But if he had nominated his daughter — who is a senior advisor to the president — “they’d say nepotism, when it would’ve had nothing to do with nepotism. But she would’ve been incredible.” “I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank,” Trump said.

Trump ultimately nominated Kelly Knight Craft, his envoy to Canada, to be the next US ambassador to the United Nations, while David Malpass, a senior US Treasury official, became the new head of the World Bank.

 

 

