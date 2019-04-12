Latest NewsInternational

Vijay Mallya submits renewal plea in UK court against extradition

Apr 12, 2019, 07:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

The liquor baron incarnate Vijay Mallya has filed a renewal application to appeal against extradition in the UK high court.

The UK High court had rejected the plea filed by Mallya against his extradition order earlier. The court has ordered to deport Vijay Mallya which was accepted in the UK Home Office.

Sources say that the scammer who had done defrauding the banks to the tune or 9,000 crores had one legal option left and he has used it now.

“Mr Mallya’s application for leave to appeal against extradition has been refused by the High Court. Mr Mallya may now renew his application to the Court.” says UK Home Office spokesperson

Tags

Related Articles

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale allegedly slapped by youth, calls Statewide Bandh

Dec 9, 2018, 08:06 am IST

RNI suspends registration of CPI(M) mouthpiece ‘Daily Desher Katha’ Newspaper in Tripura

Oct 3, 2018, 03:53 pm IST

Bahrain’s military court sentences six men to death

Dec 25, 2017, 05:12 pm IST

Doctor bride calls off the marriage on wedding day after feast served to guest

Dec 7, 2017, 03:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close