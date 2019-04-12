Vijay Mallya submits renewal plea in UK court against extradition

The liquor baron incarnate Vijay Mallya has filed a renewal application to appeal against extradition in the UK high court.

The UK High court had rejected the plea filed by Mallya against his extradition order earlier. The court has ordered to deport Vijay Mallya which was accepted in the UK Home Office.

Sources say that the scammer who had done defrauding the banks to the tune or 9,000 crores had one legal option left and he has used it now.

“Mr Mallya’s application for leave to appeal against extradition has been refused by the High Court. Mr Mallya may now renew his application to the Court.” says UK Home Office spokesperson