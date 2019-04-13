Actress Amy Jackson relaxes during pregnancy by playing golf; Video

Actress Amy Jackson who recently announced her pregnancy with her fiancé and businessman George Panayiotou has posted some pictures on her social media where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. In one picture while she is seen relaxing, in the other video Amy who is sporting a bikini can be seen playing golf.

Amy got engaged to Panayiotou in January. She made her acting debut in 2010 with the Tamil movie “Madrasapattinam” and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. Amy was also seen in Bollywood films such as “Singh Is Bling and “Freaky Ali”. The couple are set to throw a grand engagement bash in London on May 5.

The actor had broken the news of her pregnancy a few days ago in an Instagram post. The actor shared a silhouette on her Instagram account with the caption, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time… I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

Check out the picture and video below:.