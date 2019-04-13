Arjun Kapoor spotted with Malaika Arora; pictures inside.

CinemaNEWScelebrities

Apr 13, 2019
Rumoured lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently captured by the shutterbugs in Bandra, Mumbai.Arjun was seen donning a white t-shirt with joggers while Malaika wore a pink tee with white pants. The two are often spotted together and their pics and videos go viral in no time. Even though none of them have officially admitted to being in a relationship, there is ample evidence to prove that something’s cooking between the two. Rumour mills were rife that the two are all set to tie the knot soon and their fans were quite excited to know more about the same. However, none of them have said anything yet about the impending marriage

 

 

 

 

