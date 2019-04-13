Boxing World Cup: Meena Kumari clinches gold medal; India finishes with five medals

In the Cologne Boxing World Cup, Strandja Boxing gold medallist Meena Kumari Maisnam (54kg) grabbed a gold medal. Meena Kumari, who has the 2014 Asian Championships bronze medal and three National Championships titles to her credit, beat Thailand’s Machai Bunyanut. She has directly been placed in the final in 54 kg due to a smaller draw.

Reigning youth world champion Sakshi (57 kg) was defeated by two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist Michaela Walsh from Ireland. India Open gold medallist Pwilao Basumatary (64 kg) lost to China’s Chengyu Yang,

India had sent a seven-member team to this tournament this time following a healthy haul of six medals from the erstwhile Chemistry Cup held at Halle last year. Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) were the only Indians to stand on the top podium in the last edition.

Pinki Rani (51 kg) and Parveen (60 kg) settled for bronze medals after losing their semifinal bouts.