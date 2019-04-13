Chief Election Commissioner Tikaram Meena congratulates and praises Modi for this reason

Chief Electoral Commissioner Tikaram Meena has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not mentioning the name of Sabarimala in his speech in Kozhikode election rally. Tikiram Meena pointed out that the Prime Minister the word ‘sabarimala’ was not mentioned anywhere in the Kozhikode election rally throughout his speech.

Meena said this was a warning to the candidates and leaders that there were too many complaints against breach of Election Conduct. He also asserted that every re-presentive candidate must follow the code of conduct.

The Commissioner of Chief Election Commissioner said that they will take appropriate steps in conducting complaints of complaints received by Kasargod, Thrissur and Kollam Collector.