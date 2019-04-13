“Congress is unhappy with me against India’s rapid global strides” says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again attacked the congress incarnates by asserting that they are worried about the rapid global strides that India has made.

Modi was taking a blow at the DMK- Congress combo and said that those who were ” Sworn Enemies” have joined hands despite having a national party.

“Today India is rapidly making a mark in the world. The Congress, DMK and their mahamilavati friends cannot accept this. That is why they are unhappy with me he asserted at an election rally here.

DMK president Stalin has proposed Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister and Modi has responded that they are in a line dreaming to be the PM post.

Despite past “bitterness,” the Congress and DMK have joined hands, he said and recalled that the national party had “humiliated” the southern ally earlier, apparently referring to the dismissal of the DMK government in the past.