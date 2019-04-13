Congress, Muslim League and Communist play dangerously in Sabarimala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused that the Communists Congress and Muslim League play dangerously in Sabarimala. The BJP will not allow this. He referred the Sabarimala issue during a election campaiging rally at Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu.

Yesterday while addressing a BJP rally at Kozhikode Prime Minister also raised the issue without reffering the name of Sabarimala. Yeasterday, Narendra Modi confirmed that BJP is with the people of Kerala in their fight to safeguard their beliefs. Narndra Modi said that his government would take efforts to present matters connected to the beliefs and customs of the people of Kerala in front of the Supreme Court. No one can destroy the beliefs and customs of Kerala as long as BJP existed, he added.

pseudo liberalists, NGOs and urban naxals were jointly insulting the sentiments of the people of Kerala. Now some are trying to destroy the cultural heritage of Kerala in the name of the Supreme Court order,” the PM said yesterday.