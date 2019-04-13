Government Torturing Devotees by Slapping Fake Cases on them, Devotees to Protest on Streets

Thiruvananthapuram: The protests related to the issue of Sabarimala young women entry may have settled for the moment, but it seems the devotees are still facing the wrath of the state government in Kerala. In fact, the devotees say they have been slapped with fake cases and are tortured by the government that they are now forced to go to the streets to protest against the government’s policy that inhibits the freedom of worship. Saints and leaders of Hindu organisations will once again organise a Nama-Japa protest today in front of the secretariat.

The government had approached the devotees and leaders of Hindu organisations with a sense of vengeance and many have been charged with a non-bailable offence. They were made to pay a hefty fine by charging the PDPP Act. Many fake cases have been charged against the devotees who protested against the bullish way of state government implementing the S.C verdict.

Almost about 1000 cases have been taken against the Sabarimala Karmasamithi workers. KarmaSamithii general convenor S J R Kumar said he will organise a meeting of hindu organisations to discuss further moves on the issue.