High court Seeks Explanation From State Government on K.P Sasikala’s Arrest

Kochi: The high court of Kerala has sought an explanation from State Government on the arrest of Sabarimala Karmasamithi Chairperson K.P Sasikala at Sabarimala Sannidhanam. The high court was considering the plea of Sasikala which claimed that her arrest was illegal.

TheCourt directed Home Secretary, DGP, Ernakulam Range IG, Pathanamthitta collector, district police head to give an explanation, along with the State Government.

It was on November 17th that KP Sasikala was arrested while she was going to Sabarimala temple. Scheduled caste morcha president Advocate P Sudheer too was arrested along with her.

There was wide criticism raised against Kerala police that Kerala Police’s move was motivated by vengeance.