Hrithik Roshan cheers Tiger Shroff over the film ” Student of the year 2″

The most awaited film of Tiger Shroff’s Student of the year 2 is out. The trailer is winning hearts all over the world.

The fitness icon Tiger Shroff has gained much popularity and has captivated the interests of the audiences with his underdog character. Bollywood is heaping praises on Tiger Shroff and the biggest compliment he has received is from his idol, Hrithik Roshan.

The superstar Hrithik Roshan has taken to the social media and tweeted “Bullseye!! Cheers to a very worthy student @iTIGERSHROFF Good luck to the entire team.”

Tiger Shroff has been a huge admirer of Hrithik Roshan and often posts videos dancing to the popular songs of the Superstar.