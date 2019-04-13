Ian Cognito dies on Stage during his comical act

The British comedian who is popularly known as Ian Contigo actual name being Paula Barbieri, died on stage when he was performing an act in Bicester, England on Thursday.

According to the reports he was 60 years old and fell ill during a performance in the Atic Bar, Oxford. When the doctors arrived he was pronounced dead.

He sat down, put his head and arms back; his shoulders were twitching.” Mold added that the “audience thought it was part of his set” said his spoke person.

It took a few minutes before fellow comedians released that there was something wrong but it was too late.

Several comedians took to the social media to pay tribute to the comedian, who has also won the award for Stand-up Comedy in 1999. Veteran stand-up comedian Ian Cognito has died on-stage, literally,” “The audience thought it was part of the act. Died with his boots on. That’s a commitment to comedy,” Jimmi Carr said on twitter