IPL 2019: Delhi capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders

In Indian Premier League Cricket, the Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi’s batsman Shikhar Dhawan scored his best-ever IPL score of 97, which helped the guests to beat the hosts at their home ground at the Eden Gardens on Friday by seven wickets.

Earlier, Shubman Gill (65) and Andre Russell (45) played brilliant individual innings to help Kolkata Knight Riders post a challenging total of 178/7 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. Robin Uthappa (28) played an important cameo to help KKR ease the run flow.

But in the chase apart from Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (46) also helped Delhi Capitals to score 180/3.

Score Board:

KKR – 178/7 (20)

DC – 180/3(18.5)