Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Delhi capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Apr 13, 2019, 01:25 am IST
Less than a minute

In Indian Premier League Cricket, the Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi’s batsman Shikhar Dhawan scored his best-ever IPL score of 97, which helped the guests to beat the hosts at their home ground at the Eden Gardens on Friday by seven wickets.

Earlier, Shubman Gill (65) and Andre Russell (45) played brilliant individual innings to help Kolkata Knight Riders post a challenging total of 178/7 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. Robin Uthappa (28) played an important cameo to help KKR ease the run flow.

But in the chase apart from Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (46) also helped Delhi Capitals to score 180/3.

Score Board:

KKR – 178/7 (20)
DC – 180/3(18.5)

Tags

Related Articles

No Respite in Government’s Vengeance Against Former DGP Jacob Thomas

Feb 11, 2019, 10:32 am IST

Bajaj launches ‘Pulsar Classic 150’ In India : Price and Specifications

Jun 12, 2018, 08:55 pm IST
Stone-pelter

BJP destroyed J&K economically, socially and politically ,says Congress

Jun 20, 2018, 11:13 pm IST

Again US drone’s air strike killed four militants in Al-Qaeda held area of Yemen

Feb 8, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close