Indian player and third seed Joshna Chinappa moved into the semifinals of the Macau Open Squash with a convincing 11-8, 11-2, 11-9 win over fifth seed Mayar Hany of Egypt today.

But in another game, men’s second seed Saurav Ghosal suffered an unexpected exit after sixth seed Greg Lobban of Scotland chalked out a 6-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 win.