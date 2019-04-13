Man Masturbates in front of female Lawmaker on Bus; “I was completely shocked and was feeling sick about it says victim

The Pakistani origin member of British Parliament, Naz Shah went through a mental trauma as she had experienced the most embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a bus in London.

“I was completely shocked and was feeling sick about it. He casually sat there. I didn”t know what to do with myself” she reported in a statement.

After the mis-happening, the lawmaker took the incident to the public through social media and shared the experience she had.

The victim also shared a YouTube video where the video reports that around 90 percent of the people do not report these kinds of assaults and they keep mum.

In her statement, the British MP said that if such incidents go unreported, then it would add to the statistics.

She added: “It was really important for me to share the YouTube video.”

In spite, the man had reported her to the bus driver the suspect had gone meanwhile.

The London Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Further details in the matter are awaited.