NaMo TV submits contents for clearance after Election Commission order

The Bharatiya Janatha Party has asserted that they have submitted the content for certification and they will only air those contents that are pre-authorized by the Delhi electoral office. The action was made an aganist the decision took by the Election commission that the party cannot broadcast any non-certified content on the 24-hour channel featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches and pro BJP content.

Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in the Delhi CEO had asked the BJP not to broadcast any content on the NaMo Tv after it was asked by the EC to get is order implemented. As per the decisions two officials have been appointed to monitor the visuals of the NaMo TV.

NaMo Tv was made available for the subscribers from last month which hailed protest from opposition Tagged officially as a marketing channel but also called a “news service” by some providers, NaMo TV is being beamed to all subscribers of most DTH (Direct-To-Home) platforms since March 28. The government said the channel, which borrows the PM’s initials and his image for its logo, did not need a license.

The logo was approved by the Delhi CEO, which the BJP said was part of the NaMo App that it owns, but they never certified the content as it contained old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.