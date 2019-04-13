CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Overseas right of Mohanlal’s ‘Ittymaani Made in China’ already sold

Apr 13, 2019, 01:35 am IST
Less than a minute

The overseas right of Mohanlal’s upcoming film ‘Ittymaani Made in China’ has already been sold. The film has not yt started the shooting. Tricolor Entertainment have bagged the rights for UK, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa regions. They have confirmed the same by tweeting,

The shooting for the film ‘Ittymaani Made in China’ will start from the last week of this month. Debutant duo Jibi and Joju are directing the movie, which is said to be a comedy entertainer. Honey Rose, Radhika Sarathkumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vinu Mohan and Hareesh Kanaran are also part of the movie. Antony Perumbavoor is producing the movie under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Tags

Related Articles

FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia: Watch Video

Jun 15, 2018, 11:50 am IST

India may face communal riots before elections :US Intelligence chief

Jan 30, 2019, 04:22 pm IST

Women Wall : Sivagiri Mutt severely condemned government

Jan 1, 2019, 08:18 pm IST

K Krishnan Kutty to take Oath as Minister Today

Nov 27, 2018, 08:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close