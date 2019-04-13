Overseas right of Mohanlal’s ‘Ittymaani Made in China’ already sold

The overseas right of Mohanlal’s upcoming film ‘Ittymaani Made in China’ has already been sold. The film has not yt started the shooting. Tricolor Entertainment have bagged the rights for UK, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa regions. They have confirmed the same by tweeting,

Glad to announce that @TriColorENTMT has acquired the theatrical rights of @Mohanlal starrer #Ittimani for the territory’s of Uk/Europe/Asia pacific/Africa regions, happy it’s the next Lalettan release after the ATBB #Lucifer @FilmsRft bring it on ???? pic.twitter.com/70ECmx7EX9 — Tricolor Entertainment (@TriColorENTMT) April 10, 2019

The shooting for the film ‘Ittymaani Made in China’ will start from the last week of this month. Debutant duo Jibi and Joju are directing the movie, which is said to be a comedy entertainer. Honey Rose, Radhika Sarathkumar, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vinu Mohan and Hareesh Kanaran are also part of the movie. Antony Perumbavoor is producing the movie under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.