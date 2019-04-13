P.M Modi Honoured by Russia With Highest Civilian Award

Russia has conferred Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi with the country’s highest civilian award- the Order of Saint Andrew The Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special & privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

“The order was presented to the Prime Minister of India for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the Russian and Indian peoples,” a statement from Mr. Putin’s office read.

This comes less than two months after the prime minister was awarded the Seoul Peace Prize by the South Korean government in recognition of his service to international cooperation, global growth and human development.

PM Modi has thanked the Russian president for the award.

“Honoured to receive this prestigious award. I thank President Putin and the people of Russia. Foundations of India-Russia friendship are deep and the future of our partnership is bright. Extensive cooperation between our nations has led to extraordinary outcomes for our citizens,” PM Modi tweeted.