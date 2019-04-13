P.M Modi Makes his Vishu Wishes to Keralites in Malayalam

Kozhikode: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his Vishu Wishes to Keralites in Keralaites’ mother tongue-Malayalam. He was speaking at the Vijay Sankalap Rally organised by NDA held at Kozhikode.

“Ella Malayalikalkum Ente Vishu Ashamsakal”(Happy Vishu to all Malayalis) is what he said at the beginning of his speech. During his speech, he mentioned the Thali temple and said that the ensthusiasm of the people here are noteworthy.

P.M Modi said that his party will ensure that the beliefs and customs of the people of Kerala are safeguarded. hit out at ‘outdated communists’ and ‘fake liberals’ for their silence on the political violence in Kerela while assuring the BJP workers that their ‘struggles’ won’t go in vain.