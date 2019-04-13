KeralaLatest News

P.M Modi Promises to Ensure Constitutional Protection to Matters of Faith

Apr 13, 2019, 07:21 am IST
Less than a minute

Kozhikode: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his party will ensure that the beliefs and customs of the people of Kerala are safeguarded. hit out at ‘outdated communists’ and ‘fake liberals’ for their silence on the political violence in Kerela while assuring the BJP workers that their ‘struggles’ won’t go in vain.

P.M Modi also said that his government would strive to present matters connected to the faith and traditions of the people of Kerala in front of the Supreme Court of India.

. “Armed with a Supreme Court verdict, some forces have tried to wreck traditions. If the UDF and LDF think they can destroy our faith and tradition, they’re mistaken. As long as BJP is around, these forces can’t destroy the culture and tradition of Kerala,” Modi said.

Calling Kerala as “a land of peace and harmony,” Modi said that the outdated Communists and Congress have brought a culture of political violence. “Several patriotic RSS and BJP workers have been attacked and killed for serving the people.,he added.

Modi was addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Kozhikode attended by thousands of workers and supporters from the Malabar region.

Tags

Related Articles

ISIS supportive groups looking for recruits in J&K to carry out lone wolf attacks

Jan 18, 2018, 06:39 pm IST

BJP chief Amit Shah admitted to hospital

Jan 16, 2019, 10:12 pm IST

Virat Kohli breaks yet another ODI record today

Oct 29, 2017, 06:56 pm IST

Viral Video: Wardrobe malfunction leaves Drag queen Courtney without her skirt on live show

Jan 6, 2018, 05:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close