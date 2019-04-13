Latest NewsIndia

P.M Modi’s Lookalike to Contest Loksabha Polls. Do You Know From Where he is Contesting?

Apr 13, 2019, 06:13 am IST
Abhinandan Pathak, PM Modi’s lookalike who was once someone who was actively campaigning for BJP, has said that he will file his nomination from Varanasi as an Independent candidate. He also said that he will support Congress president Rahul Gandhi if taste success in the polls.

Abhinandan Pathak filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Lucknow today. Says, “I’ll also file nomination from Varanasi on 26. I am not a dummy candidate. I am not against anyone but ‘jumla’. After winning, I’ll support Rahul ji’s PM candidature.

PM Modi, who is the sitting MP from Varanasi, is also set to file his nomination for the constituency on April 26.

