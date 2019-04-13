Latest NewsIndia

Priyanka Gandhi blames BJP for instructor’s suicide

Apr 13, 2019, 10:51 pm IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has blamed UP government for the suicide of an instructor in UP’s Banda district.

In a tweet on Saturday, Priyanka said that the BJP government in the state has made the situation such that a divyang had to commit suicide.

In her message, she said,” the incident of Banda is very sad. BJP has brought the employees in such a condition that they are forced to commit suicide. BJP has ditched the contractual workers who are now facing an acute financial crisis and UP people will not forgive the BJP for this.”

Reportedly, Rajesh Kumar Patel, an instructor in a middle school in a village in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide on Wednesday night. According to sources, it was clear that he was struggling with financial straits as he was not paid honorarium from the last three months.

