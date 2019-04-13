Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Votes For CPI(M) Candidate

Apr 13, 2019, 09:15 am IST
Virudhunagar, TamilNadu: Amidst all the mess happening between Congress and Communists over Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s candidature at Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has sought votes for CPI(M) candidate at Tamilnadu. It was for Venkatesan from Virudhunagar that Rahul had sought votes.

Here CPI(M), CPI, and Muslim League are all part of the Congress-DMK coalition. But none of the prominent leaders of CPI(M) attended the programme in which Rahul Gandhi took part. Neither was the emblem or flag of CPI(M) present. CPI district secretary Kalidasan though shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi.

Venkatesan came wearing a red shawl and later wore Congress badge on his shirt. ALong with the pictures of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and M K Stalin, there were also pictures of CPI(M) Tamilnadu secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary J Mutharasan, Muslim league leader Khadar Moideen on stage. No pictures of national leaders of the left leaders were present though.

