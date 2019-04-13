Rape attempt against pregnant women in Kottarakara

A man was arrested by police for attempting to rape pregnant women. Peer Muhammed, a native of Uttar Pradesh was arrested by Kottarakkara police. The incident occurred today afternoon at Vettikkavala in Kottarakkara. Peer Muhammed, who sells blankets tried to rape pregnant women. The women is admitted in the hospital.
