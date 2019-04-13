Read to know why Sunil Gavaskar said India must select this batsmen as the NO.4 in World Cup

MSK Prasad who is working as the chairman of India’s selection committee has said they won’t look at the IPL form of the players when they are selecting a team for the World Cup players on April 15.

Apart from this, the former Indian captian Sunil Gavaskar reckons that the selectors must look at the IPL performance for the world cup team selection.

Look, who bats at no.4 will be a matter of debate. And this is where IPL form will be considered because that’s current form. Ambati Rayudu was spoken about when the season started but has lost form sharply and someone like KL Rahul could be chosen for no.4,” he told media

