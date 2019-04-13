Security and intelligence chief resigned

The head of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service, Salih Ghosh, has resigned from his post.

This was announced by the Transitional Military Council today. It said the chief of the Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has accepted Ghosh’s resignation.

Salih Ghosh had overseen a sweeping crackdown led by National Intelligence and Security Service agents against protesters taking part in mass demonstrations that led up to the toppling of President Omar al-Bashir in a coup by the army on Thursday.