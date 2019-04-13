Social Media Trolls CPI(M) Candidate MB Rajesh’s Poster. Here is the Reason

Pathanamthitta: LDF candidate from Palakkad-MB Rajesh has been trolled in social media for his poster meant for the election campaign, which has a huge mistake in it, reports a Malayalam online media.

The poster shows a few women lined up with the title “women who came to receive MB Rajesh during his campaign”. But the fact of the matter is that the picture was taken from NDA candidate K Surendran’s campaign at Pathanamthitta.

The pic was shared on the day it was taken itself. But the ones who made the poster later had carefully removed the portion that had the poster of K Surendran in the background and then used the women’s portion to distort the fact to Rajesh’s advantage. The poster, in a way, has made voters at Pathanamthitta into voters at Palakkad from where Rajesh is contesting!