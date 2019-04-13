Latest NewsNEWS

This is why BJP state wing had filed complaint against Kozhikode District Collector

Apr 13, 2019, 06:50 pm IST
The BJP Kerala state wing has alleged that the Kozhikode District Collector Sambasiva Rao had tried to bring halt to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kozhikode election campaign. The party members have alleged that the honorable collector has asked to take the flag and decorations tied on the venue and inturn added that alleged had failed to give mere consideration for the Prime Minister of India.

BJP district president Jayachandran said that he had lodged a complaint with the central and state election officials against the Collector who tried to defeat the PM’s program. The petition also demands that the collector, who is also politically discriminated, should be removed from the election charge. Jayachandran alleged that the Collector had threatened them through phone class several times regarding the same.

