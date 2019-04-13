Vijay Sethupathi joined ‘Marcony Mathai’

‘Makkal Selvan’ Viajy Sethupathi has joined the shooting of his first Malayalam film ‘Marcony Mathai’. Actor Jayaram through his Facebook page announced this. The film ‘Marcony Mathayi’ directed by debutant director Sanil Kalathil has Jayaram and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead roles.

‘Marconi Mathai’ has Jayaram playing Mathai, an ex-military man who works as security at a bank. The story revolves around Mathai’s romance with Anna, a sweeper woman working in the same bank. Vijay Sethupathi is said to be playing a mysterious character who goes around solving others problems and spreading happiness.

Director Sanil Kalathil has scripted the movie jointly with Rejish Midhila. Sajan Kalathil is the cinematographer and M Jayachandran is the composer. Shameer Muhammed is in charge of the edits. Satyam Audios are making their entry to production with this movie.