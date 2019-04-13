NEWS

WATCH; These pictures of Evelyn Sharma is too hot to handle

Apr 13, 2019, 07:12 pm IST
Evelyn Sharma is an Indian German model turned actress. The iconic star is busy shooting for her next film Prabas Starrer “Saaho”. Despite being busy the ace actress had taken some time to chill off on the beach. The actress had shared her recent pictures on her Instagram and the netizens say its too hot to handle

The ‘Main Tera Hero’ actor wrote, “Whoever said you can’t live off love and sunshine clearly never tried it. ??????” she wrote on her Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Whoever said you can’t live off love and sunshine clearly never tried it. ??????

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

??? #Dubai

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on

