‘Year of Tolerance’: UAE grabs another Guinness World Record

The Yas Waterworld in UAE has grabbed a Guinness World Record. The Yas Waterowrld has won the reocrd title ‘Most Nationalities in a Swimming Pool” on April 12.

The Yas waterworld has conducted the event for celebrating the ‘year of Tolerance’. The event kicked off at 10:00am and was held in the presence of a Guinness World Records representative as well as Farah Experiences and Yas Waterworld senior management.

In the event people from 102 nationalitites particiapted representing their respective nations. They particiapated in the event to celebrate the co-existence and tolerance that the UAE has long embrassed.

Yas Waterworld guests reveled in the celebratory atmosphere as they held their countries’ flags while standing in the Amwaj Wave Pool to help take the waterpark to Guinness World Records fame. The waterpark’s guests from across the globe then went on to enjoy a day filled with family-friendly adventures, including complementary face painting and the park’s 40 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions.