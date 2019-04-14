BJP president Amit Shah accuses NCP chief Sharad Pawar of spreading falsehoods

The BJP President Amit Shah has accused the NCP chief Sharad Pawar of spreading the falsehoods asserting that he has done on behalf of his party’s falling fortunes and family fights over seats.

Shah’s barb was in reaction to Pawar’s claim that late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar quit defense ministry because he did not agree with the Rafale jet deal. “Being a former Defence Minister yourself, one expected better from you Pawar Sahab! Your party’s falling fortunes and family fights over seats is making you nervous and spread falsehoods,” Shah said in a tweet.

The party president replied that Pawar must check why he quit Congress and what he did thereafter. The BJP chief added, “Talking of quitting, remember why you quit Congress and what you did thereafter? Shah was referring to the Pawar quitting in the Congress in 1999. Pawar formed Nationalist Congress Party but soon joined hands with the Congress to form a government in Maharashtra.

Recently Pawar claimed that he had returned to Goa and quit as defense minister as he did not agree with the Rafel deal