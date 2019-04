BJP writes to Election Commission on NaMo TV

Two days after the Election Commission directed that all recorded programmes displayed on NaMo TV be pre-certified, the BJP on Saturday wrote to the Delhi poll body that “documentary content” has been removed from the channel, officials said.

An official of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office said the BJP replied in the afternoon and said they will not run any content that was “not certified” or “returned” by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC). The party also said the documentary content that was being earlier aired by the channel is not being aired anymore.

The CEO’s office Saturday also directed the party to ensure that all videos played on NaMo TV bear the certification number given by it.

Officials at the CEO office said that parties only specify whether the content is for social media or TV and not whether it will go on any particular channel. Keeping this in mind, the party has been directed to ensure that the content played on NaMo TV bears the certification ID.

The Election Commission had on Thursday said since NaMo TV was sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately.

Following the EC’s directive, the CEO of Delhi wrote to the BJP to ensure that all political content not approved be removed.

“As a precautionary measure, two officials have been deployed to watch NaMo TV and monitor its content,” officials had said.