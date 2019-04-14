Candidates from Wayanad are under threat by Maoists confirms Special Branch

Candidates from Wayanad are under the threat from Maoist who are operating in the region says the Special Branch of the Police. The police have asked to tighten up the security of the candidates who are campaigning along the forest borders of the constituency. Sources have also reported that they have deployed gunman for the safety of the candidates.

Wayanad has become the most discussed constituency after Rahul Gandhi was filed as the UDF candidate from the constituency.

According to the reports by Manorama, the Maoists will make use of the present situation to get national attention.

PP Suneer, the LDF candidate in the constituency, on the other hand, has denied the report of any Maoist threat. “Some people aim to spread the message that a peaceful place like Wayanad is dangerous due to the presence of Maoist threat,” he said.