Check Out what the Survey Predicts About the Winner of Pathanamthitta Constituency

Pathanamthitta is one of the keenly watched constituencies in Kerala, more so after all the issues that happened there during the protest against Kerala Government’s approach in handling the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala’s young women entry.

K Surendran stood along with the devotees, was arrested on his way to Sabarimala and Kerala Government had opposed his candidature citing the number of cases slapped against him. Asianet News-AZ Research Partners Survey predicts Surendran will not have it easy there as Anto will give him a tough fight.

The survey says Anto Antony will lead the constituency with 37 percent votes and BJP candidate K Surendran is at a close second place, with 36 percent votes. Veena George is far behind at third position with just 20 percent votes.

There is just a difference of one percentage between UDF and BJP and with a few more days to go for the election and Surendran’s fortunes could swing in BJP’s favour and he could come out on top.