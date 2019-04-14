Chowkidar is ‘100 per cent chor’,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Saturday alleged the “chowkidar” was a “100 per cent chor” and the Lok Sabha polls was a fight between Anil Ambani and ordinary people and thieves and honest people.

Stepping up the campaign for the ruling Congress-JDS alliance on a day when the prime minister was also on a blitzkrieg in Karnataka, Gandhi said he wanted to know “why all the thieves have surnames of Modi”.

The Congress president said he would not like to be the Chowkidar (watchman), but the voice of the people.

Continuing his vituperative attack on the Modi government over the Rafale fighter jet deal at a rally in Kolar, he said, “100 per cent. Chowkidar is a chor (thief)” and alleged that the prime minister stole Rs 30,000 crore and gifted it to his “thief friend” Anil Ambani.

“You stole Rs 30,000 crore and gifted to your thief friend. You 100 per cent steal money. ‘Chowkidar’ is a thief. Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksy, Lalit Modi, Mallya, Anil Ambani and Narendra Modi – There is a group, a team of thieves,” Gandhi said, attacking Modi, who has described himself as a “chowkidar” in his battle against graft.

He also mocked the surname Modi, saying, “I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out.”

Gandhi also said Modi no longer spoke about farmers, jobs and corruption. “Unlike him, we don’t tell lies.

At the Chitradurga rally, Gandhi said the 2019 Lok Sabha election is a fight between Anil Ambani and ordinary people, thieves and honest people and false promises and the truth.