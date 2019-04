Malayalam actor Dileep will soon join hands with director Vysakh. And it is reported that the team joins after a gap for an action thriller. Udhayakrishna will be scripting the movie. Udhayakrishna-Vysakh combo has delivered two back to blockbusters in ‘Pulimurugan’ and ‘Madhura Raja’. Dileep and Vyasakh has earlier given a super hit comedy film ‘Sound Thoma’.

The official announcement is expected to be made shortly.