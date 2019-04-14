Latest NewsTechnology

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram Down For Many Users Around the World. Here is Why

Apr 14, 2019, 06:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram social media platforms appear to be facing a worldwide outage, driving local users to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

According to traffic-monitoring website DownDetector, the outage was first noticed at 6:28 a.m. EDT. Users started heading to other social media platforms to report issues accessing the services moments later.

Starting from 4:00 pm, Facebook on desktop stopped working and has been fluctuating ever since. The website is taking time to load even if it shows up on the browser.

WhatsApp messages aren’t being sent or received, and users of Facebook’s main services (Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp) have headed to Twitter to share that they’re having issues. Messenger, Facebook’s chat service, is also down.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the outage from Facebook, which owns all three services.

