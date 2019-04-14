Latest NewsEducation

IIT Ropar; PhD/ MTech admissions, Dates, Eligibility

Apr 14, 2019, 02:28 am IST
Less than a minute

 

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Nangal Road, Rupnagar, Punjab-140001, has invited applications for admission to Ph.D and M.Tech. Programmes for this academic year.

Applications are invited for admission in the following departments: Biomedical Engg; Chemical Engg; Civil Engg; Computer Science & Engg; Electrical Engg; Mechanical Engg; Metallurgical & Materials Engg; Chemistry; Mathematics; Physics; Humanities & Social Sciences.

PhD Programme is offered under (i) Regular (ii) Direct (iii) External (iv) Part-time (v) PMRF schemes. External & Part-time Ph.D. applicants can apply for the PhD programme in any discipline around the year.

M.Tech. Programmes are offered in Chemical Engg; Civil Engg; Computer Science & Engg; Biomedical Engg; Electrical Engg; Mechanical Engg

PhD Applications can be submitted till 16.04.2019. The last date for submission of the application for M.Tech is 20.04.2019. For more information visit – www.iitrpr.ac.in/admissions.

