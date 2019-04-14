Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019 : Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 Lakh after RCB’s win

Apr 14, 2019, 06:30 am IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

After six straight losses, RCB defeated KXIP by 8 wickets to register their maiden this season on Saturday, 13 April.

As it was his team’s first offence in IPL 2019 under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh.

Bottom-placed RCB finally ended their winning draught as skipper Virat Kohli’s scintillating 53-ball 67 followed by AB de Villiers (59* off 38) and Marcus Stoinis (28* off 16) fruitful knock guided them to a thumping victory at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

